Weakdays: Active

The Creature Video: Pappel Park Outtakes Outtakes, warm up sessions, freakouts, all around hijinx from the filming of the new Creature video.

Niels Bennett's "Awake" Part Neils Bennett came through in his full Awake video part. Check the ender to see the footage of the switch wallride from his Venture ad.

Lakai's "The Flare" Trailer Lakai's new video is coming this July. Check out the official trailer here.

adidas "London, Meantime" Teaser adidas Skateboarding presents, London, Meantime. Enjoy this snapshot. Full video dropping Friday, May 12th.