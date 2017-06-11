New from Welcome

Toy Machine x RVCA Giveaway Avoid future regret and enter to win this hoard of goods from the Toy Machine x RVCA collection.

Aidan Fuller: DLX Known Associate Aidan Fuller is a Known Associate from Joker's skateshop and DLX is proud to help put out his first video part. Check it out.

Keegan Palmer: 3-Piece Keegan Palmer comes through with a quick 3-Piece at an undisclosed backyard bowl for Independent trucks.

Antonio Massey for Bones Bearings Bones bearings helps Antonio Massey celebrate his birthday with a video of him shredding some east coast spots.