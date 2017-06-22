Wizards Never Die
6/22/2017
The dudes at Blood Wizard made a tribute board for their fallen bro, Wes "Gnargie" Cooper in which proceeds go to his son Jaya.
-
6/19/2017
Wizard Quest: BajaSome of the Blood Wizard team will be in Ensenada June 22-28th with a demo at Revolution Skatepark June 24th.
-
5/25/2017
Blood Wizards "Friends of the Forest" SeriesBlood Wizard has conjured up a new graphic tale, "The Friends of the Forest" series with art by SF artist Omar Gonzales.
-
12/19/2016
Nolan Miskell for Blood WizardNolan Miskell introduces Blood Wizard's new line of boards from the Legends series, on his way to destruction.
-
12/15/2016
New from Blood WizardCheck out all of the new boards from Blood Wizard in their catalog here.
-
11/18/2016
"Elemental Wizards" VideoIn a collaboration you probably didn’t foresee, Element and Blood Wizard join forces for an out-of-body skateboarding experience across every terrain imaginable.