Wizards Never Die

6/22/2017

The dudes at Blood Wizard made a tribute board for their fallen bro, Wes "Gnargie" Cooper in which proceeds go to his son Jaya.

750 Gnargie

Available at some skate shops and https://store.bloodwizard.com/
  • 6/19/2017

    Wizard Quest: Baja

    Some of the Blood Wizard team will be in Ensenada June 22-28th with a demo at Revolution Skatepark June 24th.
  • 5/25/2017

    Blood Wizards "Friends of the Forest" Series

    Blood Wizard has conjured up a new graphic tale, "The Friends of the Forest" series with art by SF artist Omar Gonzales.
  • 12/19/2016

    Nolan Miskell for Blood Wizard

    Nolan Miskell introduces Blood Wizard's new line of boards from the Legends series, on his way to destruction.
  • 12/15/2016

    New from Blood Wizard

    Check out all of the new boards from Blood Wizard in their catalog here.
  • 11/18/2016

    "Elemental Wizards" Video

    In a collaboration you probably didn’t foresee, Element and Blood Wizard join forces for an out-of-body skateboarding experience across every terrain imaginable.
