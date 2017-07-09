Yaje at Tompkins

Truth or Dare with Ryan Reyes From the mind of Ryan Reyes comes "Truth or Dare." Check it out.

WKND Welcomes Alexis Sablone WKND is proud to say that Alexis Sablone is now on their team. Check out the welcome clip here.

Epicly Later'd: "Bam Gets His Groove Back in Spain" Check out this bonus scene of Bam shaking off the rust in the streets, then tune into the first episode of the full Viceland series tonight at 10 pm.

Austyn and Jake in Mexico Austyn Gillette and Jake Anderson get a few rad clips in Mexico for FORMER. Check it out.