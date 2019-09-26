"Yogi in Disneyland" Book Release and Art Show
FTC is hosting an art show and book release party on October 3rd for Thrasher ad director Eben Sterling's new book Yogi In Disneyland. 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm. 1632 Haight Street, San Francisco. Orders and info DM @yogiindisneyland
Yogi In Disneyland is a collection of short stories and illustrations documenting a personal spiritual journey through the rides and rituals of Disneyland.
Featuring artwork by: Jason Adams, Todd Bratrud, Jay Croft, Ken Davis, Jeremy Fish, Mark "FOS" Foster, Alan Gonzalez, Beth Gould, Michael Kershnar, Tim Lehi, Morning Breath, Dennis McNett, Palehorse, Show Pigeon, Joe Roberts, Robert Ryan, Michael Sieben, Danny Boy Smith, Bud Snow, Max Stern, Ed Templeton, Kellesimone Waits, and Sean Star Wars.
Eben Sterling has worked at Thrasher magazine since 1993. He resides near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, CA where he enjoys a life of skating, surfing, meditation and long term sobriety.
-
9/26/2019
Throw Down at Blue GroundJoin us at Blue Ground in Brooklyn for a skate jam hosted by the SOTY himself. Cash for tricks, pizza, free gear... what the hell else do you want?
-
9/24/2019
Independent DemoCome skate with the Indy team this weekend.
-
9/24/2019
REAL's "Be Free" TourWhat’s the best way to finish up the new video project Ishod Wair and Kyle Walker are working on? Take a trip with a handpicked crew of their homies to some great cities with amazing skate shops and hit new spots.
-
9/23/2019
Bill's Wheels BBQ and Skate JamCome join the Bill's Wheels crew in Santa Cruz this weekend for a BBQ and skate jam. Details here.
-
9/18/2019
Chocolate's "T.O.N.Y." TourChocolate is hitting the road from Toronto to New York. Check out the details here.