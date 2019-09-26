"Yogi in Disneyland" Book Release and Art Show

FTC is hosting an art show and book release party on October 3rd for Thrasher ad director Eben Sterling's new book Yogi In Disneyland. 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm. 1632 Haight Street, San Francisco. Orders and info DM @yogiindisneyland



Yogi In Disneyland is a collection of short stories and illustrations documenting a personal spiritual journey through the rides and rituals of Disneyland.



Featuring artwork by: Jason Adams, Todd Bratrud, Jay Croft, Ken Davis, Jeremy Fish, Mark "FOS" Foster, Alan Gonzalez, Beth Gould, Michael Kershnar, Tim Lehi, Morning Breath, Dennis McNett, Palehorse, Show Pigeon, Joe Roberts, Robert Ryan, Michael Sieben, Danny Boy Smith, Bud Snow, Max Stern, Ed Templeton, Kellesimone Waits, and Sean Star Wars.



Eben Sterling has worked at Thrasher magazine since 1993. He resides near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, CA where he enjoys a life of skating, surfing, meditation and long term sobriety.