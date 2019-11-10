Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Yogi In Laguna Beach

10/11/2019

Handplant Skate Shop In Laguna Beach hosts the SoCal release of Yogi In Disneyland, Thrasher rad ad man, Eben Sterling’s new book. 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. 1025 S Coast Highway, Laguna Beach CA 92651. For book orders and info DM @yogiindisneyland (Instagram)

Yogi In Disneyland is a collection of short stories and illustrations documenting a personal spiritual journey through the rides and rituals of Disneyland.

Featuring artwork by: Jason Adams, Todd Bratrud, Jay Croft, Ken Davis, Jeremy Fish, Mark "FOS" Foster, Alan Gonzalez, Beth Gould, Michael Kershnar, Tim Lehi, Morning Breath, Dennis McNett, Palehorse, Show Pigeon, Joe Roberts, Robert Ryan, Michael Sieben, Danny Boy Smith, Bud Snow, Max Stern, Ed Templeton, Kellesimone Waits, and Sean Star Wars.

Eben Sterling has worked at Thrasher magazine since 1993. He resides near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, CA where he enjoys a life of skating, surfing, meditation, and long term sobriety.

 

750yogiLA

  • 10/11/2019

    Nyjah Huston Skates Flatground

    Nyjah Huston Skates Flatground
    Watch Nyjah and D-Loy flip around all the people cruising down Hollywood Blvd in this clip from Ricta.
  • 10/10/2019

    Bay Jam Skate Contest

    Bay Jam Skate Contest
    Featuring Poppy Starr, Una Farrar, Tweakermom, Shari White and judges Jaime Reyes, Alex White.
  • 10/10/2019

    Yours for the Taking: Leo Valls

    Yours for the Taking: Leo Valls
    DC Shoes presents its latest Yours for the Taking piece featuring Leo Valls and his hometown of Bordeaux.
  • 10/10/2019

    New from REAL

    New from REAL
    Check out all of the new boards from REAL in their Fall '19 catalog.
  • 10/10/2019

    New from Lurk Hard

    New from Lurk Hard
    Check out the new gear from Lurk Hard in their Fall '19 catalog here.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.