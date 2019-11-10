Yogi In Laguna Beach
Handplant Skate Shop In Laguna Beach hosts the SoCal release of Yogi In Disneyland, Thrasher rad ad man, Eben Sterling’s new book. 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. 1025 S Coast Highway, Laguna Beach CA 92651. For book orders and info DM @yogiindisneyland (Instagram)
Yogi In Disneyland is a collection of short stories and illustrations documenting a personal spiritual journey through the rides and rituals of Disneyland.
Featuring artwork by: Jason Adams, Todd Bratrud, Jay Croft, Ken Davis, Jeremy Fish, Mark "FOS" Foster, Alan Gonzalez, Beth Gould, Michael Kershnar, Tim Lehi, Morning Breath, Dennis McNett, Palehorse, Show Pigeon, Joe Roberts, Robert Ryan, Michael Sieben, Danny Boy Smith, Bud Snow, Max Stern, Ed Templeton, Kellesimone Waits, and Sean Star Wars.
Eben Sterling has worked at Thrasher magazine since 1993. He resides near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, CA where he enjoys a life of skating, surfing, meditation, and long term sobriety.
