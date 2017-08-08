Yonnie Cruz for Chocolate Skateboards

Corey Glick Foundation Commercial A short giving of some lost and unused Corey Glick footage from Foundation.

Michael Burnett’s “Full Blast” Photo Show in Brooklyn This Friday at the House of Vans – take a stroll through 20 years of insanity and skate to the soothing tones of DJ Juan Love (John Cardiel,) Slashers and Bad Shit.

Steve Caballero Powell Peralta Flight Deck Steve Caballero shares his thoughts on Powell Peralta's Flight decks. Check it out.

David Loy for Ricta David Loy cracks open a fresh set of his new Pro Ricta Naturals and takes them for a test drive around Long Beach.