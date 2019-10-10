Yours for the Taking: Leo Valls
10/10/2019
DC Shoes presents its latest Yours for the Taking piece featuring Leo Valls and his hometown of Bordeaux.
-
10/10/2019
New from REALCheck out all of the new boards from REAL in their Fall '19 catalog.
-
10/10/2019
New from Lurk HardCheck out the new gear from Lurk Hard in their Fall '19 catalog here.
-
10/10/2019
Blake Johnson True GritBlake accomplished his dreams of becoming a pro skater through what some would seem to be an impossible goal. Hear his close friends and family members talk about how Blake got to where he is today.
-
10/09/2019
How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The YearThis new mini doc takes you on a trip back to the genesis of Tyshawn, long before SOTY and a signature shoe. Enjoy this glimpse into the life of one of the most dynamic skateboarding talents of all-time.
-
10/09/2019
Sam Atkins for Modus BearingsSam Atkins comes through with some solid clips for Modus bearings. Check it out.