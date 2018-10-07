Thrasher Magazine

Zach Allen's Signature Indicator High

7/10/2018

Zach’s favorite Emerica shoe is The Indicator High, so it was no surprise that he chose this model for his first colorway.

 

  • 7/09/2018

    Pizza Skateboards' "The 5ifth Floor" Bonus #2

    This bonus video starts with a long train ride to La Defense where the Pizza crew find an amazing double set with a huge bank going down the side.
  • 7/09/2018

    REAL Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Thrash Can

    Youth activist and artist Keith ‘K-Dubs’ Williams sees Oakland as a place for positive change, taking action and creating new environments for the youth. You will never look at a trash container as just a place to throw garbage again.
  • 7/09/2018

    Vans TNT Advanced Prototype

    Tony Trujillo marks his 7th signature shoe with Vans since 1997. Check it out.
  • 7/09/2018

    Kevin Bækkel for Bronson

    The Hammer is full throttle at all times. Enjoy this ripping clip of Kevin Bækkel going full bore at an infamous beachfront stack of real estate.
  • 7/07/2018

    Titus' "Ups and Downs" Trailer

    Ups and Downs features full parts from Jeremy Reinhard, Vladik Scholz, Yannick Schall, Jost Arens, Markus Blessing and Patrick Rogalski. Coming tomorrow.
