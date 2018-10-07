Zach Allen's Signature Indicator High
7/10/2018
Zach’s favorite Emerica shoe is The Indicator High, so it was no surprise that he chose this model for his first colorway.
-
7/09/2018
Pizza Skateboards' "The 5ifth Floor" Bonus #2This bonus video starts with a long train ride to La Defense where the Pizza crew find an amazing double set with a huge bank going down the side.
-
7/09/2018
REAL Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Thrash CanYouth activist and artist Keith ‘K-Dubs’ Williams sees Oakland as a place for positive change, taking action and creating new environments for the youth. You will never look at a trash container as just a place to throw garbage again.
-
7/09/2018
Vans TNT Advanced PrototypeTony Trujillo marks his 7th signature shoe with Vans since 1997. Check it out.
-
7/09/2018
Kevin Bækkel for BronsonThe Hammer is full throttle at all times. Enjoy this ripping clip of Kevin Bækkel going full bore at an infamous beachfront stack of real estate.
-
7/07/2018
Titus' "Ups and Downs" TrailerUps and Downs features full parts from Jeremy Reinhard, Vladik Scholz, Yannick Schall, Jost Arens, Markus Blessing and Patrick Rogalski. Coming tomorrow.