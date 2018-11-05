Zero vs Kadence

Griffin Gass for Royal Trucks Griffin from the PNW has been holding it down for Royal trucks for sometime, so it was only fitting to give him his own Seattle inspired colorway of the Classic Crown.

Brad McClain for Bones Bearings Here's some footage of Brad from a few missions around the 805 area. Check it out.

Brandon Biebel's "ICON" Part Diamond footwear's "ICON" has been the shoe of choice for Brandon Biebel in the streets. Here is a clip mix of the icon skating in the "ICONS."

David Gravette Product Pillage Pointers Gravette had a pretty solid first run through the factory... you could too.