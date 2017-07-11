Thrasher Magazine

Zion is Pro!

11/07/2017

Zion is pro for REAL! Check out his first pro boards, greatest hits edit, photos from the surprise, past video parts, and more...

 

    Zion Wright's Greatest Hits

    Usually it takes a while to rack up a “Greatest Hits” collection, but Zion ain’t your typical skater. Here’s a ridiculously gnarly edit celebrating his promotion to the ranks of PRO skateboarding for REAL. Congrats, Zion!
  • 11/07/2017

    Powell-Peralta Mini Ramp Session

    Nothing but fun times on the mini ramp at The Orchid for the Powell-Peralta crew.
  • 11/06/2017

    Tony Hawk Welcome to Lakai Limited Footwear

    Breaking news from the Lakai World Summit where the legendary Tony Hawk has been officially announced as riding for Lakai Limited Footwear.
  • 11/06/2017

    New from Welcome

    Check out all of the new boards and gear from Welcome in their Holiday catalog here.
  • 11/06/2017

    Almost a Minute Ep. 6

    Episode 6 from Almost is all about good times with the homies on four wheels. Featuring Daewon, Youness, Yuri, and Fran out in the streets.
