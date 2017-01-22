2017 Girls Combi Pool Classic
1/22/2017
Yesterday, some of the top-rated female skaters gathered at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, for the Girls Combi Classic. The competition continues to get gnarlier and this year was no exception. Check the shredding here. Girl power!
RESULTS
Pro Girls
1. Jordy Barratt
2. Nicole Hause
3. Poppy Starr
4. Brighton Zeuner
Ams 15 & over
1. Dora Varella
Ams 14 & under
1. Zoe Safanda
