2017 Girls Combi Pool Classic

1/22/2017

Yesterday, some of the top-rated female skaters gathered at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, for the Girls Combi Classic. The competition continues to get gnarlier and this year was no exception. Check the shredding here. Girl power!

 

RESULTS

 

Pro Girls

1. Jordy Barratt

2. Nicole Hause

3. Poppy Starr

4. Brighton Zeuner

 

Ams 15 & over
1. Dora Varella

 

Ams 14 & under

1. Zoe Safanda

