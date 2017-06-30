Thrasher Magazine

2017 La Kantera Pro Video

6/30/2017

Volcom was in Basque Country last weekend for the La Kantera Pro where CJ Collins took FIRST in the pro division. Watch the recap here.

 

  • 6/30/2017

    Robbie Brockel for C1RCA

    Robbie Brockel rolls the streets in his new Hesh 2.0 colorway.
  • 6/30/2017

    The Good Egg Cycle Mission

    Friend of the mag, John Rattray, is heading out on a cycle mission to the Oregon Coast to collect an Egg in aid of the Scottish Association for Mental Heath. Learn more and support him here.
  • 6/29/2017

    Jagger Eaton for Bones Bearings

    Jagger Eaton comes through with some rad clips for Bones bearings. Check it out.
  • 6/29/2017

    Logan Frank Skatepark Shenanigans

    Logan Frank does extremely cool skateboard stuff and makes it look very easy at the Pedlow skatepark for Krux.
  • 6/27/2017

    Chris Brunner's "Raw Ams" Part

    Chris links lines together like a seasoned pro. Crank up the tunes and get stoked on a solid part from Independent trucks.
