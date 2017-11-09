Thrasher Magazine

30 Purse's "30 Paris" Video

9/11/2017

You’ve never heard of the 30 Purse squad? Neither have we. But we’re always down to support a crew of friends who travel around, skate their heart out and produce a fun, unique edit like this.

 

