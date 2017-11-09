30 Purse's "30 Paris" Video
9/11/2017
You’ve never heard of the 30 Purse squad? Neither have we. But we’re always down to support a crew of friends who travel around, skate their heart out and produce a fun, unique edit like this.
Check out more from 30 Purse here.
8/23/2017
SF Treat #24Every town creates its own skate aesthetic on video. These edits do a great job of capturing the SF vibe and here’s another dose of local talent.
3/06/2017
Griffin Gass' "35th North" PartGriffin climbs concrete walls, rides crooked rails, and weaves through Washington's rain-soaked sidewalks with style. Looking forward to seeing more of this guy in the years to come...
2/07/2017
All City Showdown 2016 WINNER: 35th NorthYour votes were cast and counted... and the results are in! Congratulations to 35th North in Seattle! BEAST MODE!
1/25/2017
Nile Gibbs' "Aggressors" PartNile supplies smooth stylings to the shaggy sidewalks of Seattle with an ender that’s emphatically crisp and clean.
12/15/2016
35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" VideoThe go-to plan is to meet up at 35th and bomb Pine St into the city. Filmer Carl Depaolo hits the pavement with some of Seattle’s finest.