"A Happy Medium 4" Part 2

"A Happy Medium 4" Part 1 Raging rooftops, diabolical deck checks and a barrage of bonelesses—Jaws, Jeff Stevens and Jordan Rommel kick off A Happy Medium 4, leaving no doubt that things are still weird in the desert. Thank God.

Fancy Lad's "FL4: The Final Chapter" Video The Fancy Lad crew got actors off of Craigslist to audition for their skateboard movie. Both, the talent and the team came through.

Juju Bearings "Skate everything" is not just a slogan, it's an ethos, and this Juju bearings video 100-percent embraces it. Richie Jackson, William Spencer, Jason Park and Abe Dubin know that no rules, means no rules. Skating is freedom.

Pharmacy's "Bonus" Video The Pharmacy squad is loaded, from big names like Bryan Herman and Boo Johnson, to underground hitters all over the SoCal and Nevada desert. Here’s a five minute montage from the shop’s roster of rippers.