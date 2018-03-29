"A Happy Medium 4" Part 3
3/29/2018
Part three starts with some airplane skating, followed by Johnrob Moore crushing the creative/tech game and closes with John Motta reminding everybody that he's still the tunnel-dwelling Desert King. And if that doesn't put a smile on your face then you got problems, man…
Get the A Happy Medium 4 DVD here.
3/28/2018
PHX AM Weekend 2018 PhotosCowtown’s 17th annual PHX AM contest presented by Vans was hectic! Check out some photos here.
3/28/2018
"A Happy Medium 4" Part 2The friends section is filled with head scratchers but Nick Zizzo's part will have the street purists pumping their fists to the sky. Oh, and your grandma is gonna hate this soundtrack. So turn it up!
3/27/2018
"A Happy Medium 4" Part 1Raging rooftops, diabolical deck checks and a barrage of bonelesses—Jaws, Jeff Stevens and Jordan Rommel kick off A Happy Medium 4, leaving no doubt that things are still weird in the desert. Thank God.
12/06/2013
Five Sequences: December 6, 2013Hammeke brings you this week's 'five' with John Motta, Ryan Reyes, Jake Hayes, Mike Davis, and Louie Lopez.
2/07/2013
Skate Mental: Somebody's Getting PregnantThis is a very serious skateboarding video full of really big handrails and several world records. Laughing is not permitted, and don't even think of watching it if you are under the influence of marijuana.