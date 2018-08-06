Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

adidas' "Hawaii Holiday" Video

6/08/2018

After the Hell of a Paradise ramp contest on Waikiki, the adidas squad scoured Oahu in search of stoke, including a mandatory visit to the infamous Wallows ditch.

  • 6/05/2018

    First Look: Mark Gonzales

    First Look: Mark Gonzales
    Gonz cracks open the July ‘18 issue and weighs in. Hard not to be stoked when you’re on the cover... 
  • 6/04/2018

    Gonz 50th Birthday Blog

    Gonz 50th Birthday Blog
    On Friday, Gonz had a surprise Bday party in Hollywood and our man Hambone was there to catch the action. Cheers to the big 5-0, Mark! 
  • 6/01/2018

    Happy 50th Gonz!

    Happy 50th Gonz!
    The word "legend" gets thrown around pretty loosely in skateboarding, but Gonz definitely fits the bill. Check this Memory Screen edit of Marks' greatest video hits. Happy 50th, MG! Skateboarding is a better place because of you. 
  • 5/30/2018

    "Witch Hunt 2018" People's Choice Awards Winner

    &quot;Witch Hunt 2018&quot; People&#039;s Choice Awards Winner
    The people have chosen. Congratulations Nannies with Attitude on winning the 2018 Witch Hunt People's Choice Award.
  • 5/23/2018

    "Witch Hunt 2018" Article

    &quot;Witch Hunt 2018&quot; Article
    The third-annual Skate Like a Girl Witch Hunt was the best one yet! Eighteen teams descended upon the streets of Seattle to score points, scare boys and share the message of stoke! This event is everything that’s good about skateboarding.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.