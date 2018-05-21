Thrasher Magazine

Gosha Konyshev’s "Zima" Part

5/21/2018

Filmed in Russia in the dead of winter, Gosha Konyshev’s Zima part has simply got to be viewed to believe. No more complaining about crappy weather—EVER! This part is so nuts.

