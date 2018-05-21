Gosha Konyshev’s "Zima" Part
5/21/2018
Filmed in Russia in the dead of winter, Gosha Konyshev’s Zima part has simply got to be viewed to believe. No more complaining about crappy weather—EVER! This part is so nuts.
5/03/2018
adidas /// Copa Collection 2018adidas and the Brooklyn Creator Farm, teamed up with Mark Gonzales, to celebrate soccer heritage with the Skate Copa Collection.
5/01/2018
Das Days Los Angelesadidas Skateboarding wrapped up the first stop of its premiere Das Days multi-city takeover series in Los Angeles.
4/24/2018
Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" PartDiego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.
4/13/2018
adidas x KrookedThe latest footwear and apparel collection pays homage to Gonz’s art and modernizes the classic 1988 “Gonz and Roses” graphic to bridge multiple generations of skateboarding.
4/09/2018
adidas Kicks Off Das Daysadidas kicked off their 10-day, Das Days activation with an interactive launch of its all-new 3ST footwear line.