Gosha Konyshev’s "Zima" Part

adidas /// Copa Collection 2018 adidas and the Brooklyn Creator Farm, teamed up with Mark Gonzales, to celebrate soccer heritage with the Skate Copa Collection.

Das Days Los Angeles adidas Skateboarding wrapped up the first stop of its premiere Das Days multi-city takeover series in Los Angeles.

Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" Part Diego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.

adidas x Krooked The latest footwear and apparel collection pays homage to Gonz’s art and modernizes the classic 1988 “Gonz and Roses” graphic to bridge multiple generations of skateboarding.