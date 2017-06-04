Thrasher Magazine

Alder Wilson's "Brother" Part

4/06/2017

Noseslide rewinds, high-speed ditch bombs and a trick in a tree—this part has a little something for everybody. Except longboarders. Y'all might hate this.

  • 12/23/2016

    Pushin' With The Program with Jacob Franze

    Jacob Franze is Pushin' With The Program for December. Check this no-rules edit and then go hippie jump a road gap. Sorry, not sorry, street purists.
  • 12/01/2016

    The Program's "Cyberbully" Video

    Austin, TX, has a killer scene and The Program is right in the thick of it. Check out this raw edit from the land of ditches and drum circles. Keep it weird, man.
  • 10/14/2016

    Pushing With The Program: Gage Martin

    Gage Martin is this month's Pushin' With The Program winner. Check out his street stylings and then send in your footage so you can win next month You know, 'cause of how awesome you are. 
  • 8/19/2016

    Pushin' With The Program August '16

    This month's PWTP winner is Devon Maldonado from Amarillo, TX. Devon was recently electrocuted while working on a billboard, falling 16ft onto his back and could use some positive vibes sent his way. Stay up, Devon! We're all in your corner.
  • 11/30/2015

    Get With The Program

    The story of this company begins with a buried treasure (we’re serious) and continues with this ripping montage of many styles and flavors.
