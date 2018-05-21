Alex Fatemi's "510 Skateshop" Part
Alex marches to the beat of his own drum, dissecting lines only he can uncover. They don’t call him The Leader for no reason.
Fatback: Converse Cons in BaltimoreCons gets that down-and-dirty Fatback treatment on an East Coast adventure. A diamond in the rough is still a diamond, homie.
The Follow Up: Gosha KonyshevWhy in the hell would you film a video part in Russia in the winter? Find out! Gosha is a madman…
Kilian Zehnder's "K to Z" PartFilmed mostly in and around Zurich, Kilian Zehnder’s K to Z video part is an all-out assault on some European dream terrain. The Boulevard is hot!
Panda Patrol: Episode 5. Nestor's Australian VacationThe Tank steamrolls back into camp with a full brigade of enjoi mercenaries. Hell, there’s even a Dave Mayhew barrage in this episode!
The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 VideoA secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.
Rough Cut: Trevor McClung's "Album" PartTrevor guides you through the trials and tribulations one must endure to build an incredible video part. Nothing good comes easy...
The Follow Up: Kilian ZehnderDanny Montoya raps with Kilian about his new Boulevard part, how he learned to speak Portuguese and why it’s important to skate everything. Who knew G-funk was popular with the youth of Switzerland?
SKATELINE: 05.15.2018The Converse Cons video, security guard abuse, kickflip into Kearny and more in today's episode of Skateline.
Tony Hawk's 50th Birthday Party PhotosOn May 12th, we celebrated the 50th birthday of one of the most important figures in skateboarding (if not THE most), the great Tony Hawk.
Skate Like A Girl's "Wheels of Fortune 9" VideoMore and more women are pushing the stuntwood, and their progression is skyrocketing. Big ups to Nanaka Fujisawa for taking home the top spot at Wheels of Fortune #9 in Seattle! It’s an exciting time in skateboarding.