Alex Willms' "Welcome to Sk8Mafia" Part

Rough Cut: Alexis Ramirez's "Sk8Mafia" Part Alexis already delivered one of the best parts of the year but this Rough Cut is gonna further melt your brain. Take a seat, grab a bev and get ready for over 20 minutes of absolute magic.

Independent x Sk8Mafia Collection Alexis Ramirez, Wes Kremer and Tyler Surrey mobbin' around San Diego with Sk8Mafia crew. Check it out.

Alexis Ramirez's "Sk8Mafia" Part Whether we’re talking ledge wizardry or double black-diamond handrails, Alexis handles it all with style and ease. This is a heavy-duty video part. Big ups to the Sk8Mafia.

Alexis Ramirez’ Video Premiere Photos Sk8Mafia runs deep in the San Diego area and along with DC Shoes they put on a skate jam at Shokus skatepark in Ocean Beach and premiered Alexis Ramirez' new part.