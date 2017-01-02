All City Showdown 2016: Labor

All City Showdown 2016: 303 Boards The Showdown shifts from Seattle to the Rocky Mountains with 303 Boards in Denver hosting the action. The Mile High City has a million spots and a wealth of rippers so you know the streets will get heated.

All City Showdown 2016: 35th North By now you know the All City drill - 3 skaters and 1 filmer per team, with just 8 hours to stack as many clips as possible. Let’s kick off this year’s festivities in Seattle - where it all started.