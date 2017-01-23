All City Showdown 2016 Teaser
1/23/2017
The barrage of shredding and carnage at the All City Showdown escalates every year. The festivities begin here on Friday.
1/25/2016
All City Showdown 2015: 35th North Wins!Your votes have been counted and the crew at 35th North gets the cash. Congrats!
1/19/2016
All City Showdown 2015: VOTE NOWEach city and shop went HAM, but there can only be one champion. Cast your vote now. Winner announced on Monday.
1/12/2015
All City Showdown: ChicagoWe're a huge fan of these projects. It's just cool seeing how different squads of skaters push each other and attack spots.
1/07/2015
All City Showdown: New YorkThe All City Showdown has made its way from the West Coast to Labor Skateshop in NYC. Check out the highlights here.
1/02/2015
All City Showdown: SeattleThe All City Showdown began as a local shop contest with teams trying to stack as much footage as possible in an 8 hour window. It's gotten bigger every year, with more shops and cities involved. Check out these highlights from the Seattle edition.