Altamont's "Anecdote" Video
5/22/2018
Though often humorous, this particular anecdote is deadly serious! Aceves, Neen, Lay, Servold and Wimer put a hurting on the streets in this no-gimmick vid from Altamont. If it’s raw shredding you’re craving, dig in and get stuffed.
4/02/2018
Etnies "Album" Premiere PhotosThe Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels.
3/19/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere PhotosThere's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
2/26/2018
Welcome Webisode 17Ryan Lay delivers this heart warmer from Welcome for the end of February.
2/12/2018
Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam PhotosThunder recently issued 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy a signature truck and to celebrate they threw a skate jam/BBQ at the Lanark skate plaza.
1/23/2018
"Analogue" MontageTransmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.