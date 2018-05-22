Thrasher Magazine

Altamont's "Anecdote" Video

5/22/2018

Though often humorous, this particular anecdote is deadly serious! Aceves, Neen, Lay, Servold and Wimer put a hurting on the streets in this no-gimmick vid from Altamont. If it’s raw shredding you’re craving, dig in and get stuffed.

