Am Scramble 2017 Video

7/17/2017

The idea was simple: take nine of the best amateur skaters in the world on a good ol' fashioned American road trip. What we ended up with might be the heaviest 10 days of all time. Watch Jarne, Axel, Erick, Ducky, Glick, Foy, Mason, Tyson and Zion redefine what it means to be a sponsored amateur. This is the first annual Thrasher Am Scramble!

  • 7/14/2017

    Mason Silva's "Red Balloon" Part

    Speed, power, finesse and explosive pop? Check, check, check and check! Mason Silva's Red Balloon part is a hellacious onslaught of powerhouse moves. Now that's how you go pro.
  • 7/14/2017

    Am Scramble 2017 Premiere Photos

    Thrasher took the party to Long Beach to premiere the Am Scramble video. Little did everyone know it was really a double feature...
  • 7/14/2017

    Meet the Scramblers

    Get to know the Am Scramblers before they detonate the GD Internet–full video premieres here on Monday. 'Bout half these dudes turned pro after the trip, so you know this one's HEAVY!
  • 7/13/2017

    Double Rock: Nike SB Euro

    When you're dealing with pure talent like these guys, you just point the camera and start stacking clips. Wow, these dudes are good.
  • 7/13/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Ducky Kovacs

    Ducky tries to tackle 10 kinks on this wild rodeo rail and gets bucked.
