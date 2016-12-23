Thrasher Magazine

Andalé Bearings' "Stoner Reopen" Video

12/23/2016

The Stoner Plaza received a facelift, so Joey Brezinski helped organize a skate jam to kick off the new and improved park. Prepare yourself for some manual madness. Goddamn!

