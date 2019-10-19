Andrew Lutheran's "Swipe Right" Part

Blue Headey's "Pro for LE" Part He’s been one of my favorite skaters for awhile now, and I’m hyped to finally be able to put his name on a board. Watch his new part and he’ll probably be your new favorite, too. You're the best, Blue! Congrats! —Nick Trapasso

Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party For Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke

Toy Machine x Active Halloween 2017 Demo The Bloodsucking Skateboard Company always goes all out for Halloween and this year was no exception as Toy Machine took their annual demo to Active Headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. Loyal pawns rejoice! —Ben Karpinski

Blue Headey's "Hectik" Part Blue Headey from Arizona comes through with a ripping part for Life Extension. Check it out.