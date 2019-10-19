Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Andrew Lutheran's "Swipe Right" Part

10/19/2019

Ripping runs through the veins of the Lutheran brothers, and in between acting gigs Andrew drops the gauntlet while flashing the signature family smile.

  • 9/06/2018

    Blue Headey's "Pro for LE" Part

    Blue Headey&#039;s &quot;Pro for LE&quot; Part
    He’s been one of my favorite skaters for awhile now, and I’m hyped to finally be able to put his name on a board. Watch his new part and he’ll probably be your new favorite, too. You're the best, Blue! Congrats! —Nick Trapasso
  • 4/26/2018

    Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party

    Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release Party
    For Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke
  • 10/31/2017

    Toy Machine x Active Halloween 2017 Demo

    Toy Machine x Active Halloween 2017 Demo
    The Bloodsucking Skateboard Company always goes all out for Halloween and this year was no exception as Toy Machine took their annual demo to Active Headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. Loyal pawns rejoice! —Ben Karpinski
  • 7/19/2017

    Blue Headey's "Hectik" Part

    Blue Headey&#039;s &quot;Hectik&quot; Part
    Blue Headey from Arizona comes through with a ripping part for Life Extension. Check it out.
  • 7/17/2015

    Cherry Park "A New Beginning" Video

    Cherry Park &quot;A New Beginning&quot; Video
    Cherry has been a landmark of the Long Beach scene for years, and it recently got a facelift. The Grand Re-Opening session was a heavy one.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.