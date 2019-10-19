Andrew Lutheran's "Swipe Right" Part
Ripping runs through the veins of the Lutheran brothers, and in between acting gigs Andrew drops the gauntlet while flashing the signature family smile.
9/06/2018
Blue Headey's "Pro for LE" PartHe’s been one of my favorite skaters for awhile now, and I’m hyped to finally be able to put his name on a board. Watch his new part and he’ll probably be your new favorite, too. You're the best, Blue! Congrats! —Nick Trapasso
4/26/2018
Motörhead x Riley Hawk Shoe Release PartyFor Riley Hawk’s second shoe on Lakai, the powers that be lined up a collaboration with Motörhead! And what better place to have the release party than at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset in Hollywood, which was Lemmy’s favorite watering hole. —Joe Hammeke
10/31/2017
Toy Machine x Active Halloween 2017 DemoThe Bloodsucking Skateboard Company always goes all out for Halloween and this year was no exception as Toy Machine took their annual demo to Active Headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. Loyal pawns rejoice! —Ben Karpinski
7/19/2017
Blue Headey's "Hectik" PartBlue Headey from Arizona comes through with a ripping part for Life Extension. Check it out.
7/17/2015
Cherry Park "A New Beginning" VideoCherry has been a landmark of the Long Beach scene for years, and it recently got a facelift. The Grand Re-Opening session was a heavy one.