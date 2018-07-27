Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.4

Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.3 The echoes grow louder and louder as the European dream spots just keep looking more and more tasty. Antiz brings things to a close with Remy Tav authoritatively stomping out a bump to bar.

Antiz "Echoes From The Road" Ep.2 The journey continues in Episode 2, jumping channels, climbing walls, and terrorizing the tastiest terrain Europe has to offer.

Vans Europe Presents: Natural Born Cooler Vans Europe just released their video Natural Born Cooler featuring Albert Nyberg, Kris Vile, Chris Pfanner, Victor Pellegrin and Nassim Guammaz.

Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.1 We present to you episode 1 of a video series from Europe’s Antiz Skateboards, featuring serious shredding at a variety of beautiful spots. Enjoy...