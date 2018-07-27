Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.4
7/27/2018
If you like low-impact minimal-effort edits you’re gonna hate this. If you enjoy bone-crunching no-cares-given skate-and-destroy type videos then hit play and get psyched!
-
7/20/2018
Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.3The echoes grow louder and louder as the European dream spots just keep looking more and more tasty. Antiz brings things to a close with Remy Tav authoritatively stomping out a bump to bar.
-
7/13/2018
Antiz "Echoes From The Road" Ep.2The journey continues in Episode 2, jumping channels, climbing walls, and terrorizing the tastiest terrain Europe has to offer.
-
7/07/2018
Vans Europe Presents: Natural Born CoolerVans Europe just released their video Natural Born Cooler featuring Albert Nyberg, Kris Vile, Chris Pfanner, Victor Pellegrin and Nassim Guammaz.
-
7/06/2018
Antiz "Echoes from the Road" Ep.1We present to you episode 1 of a video series from Europe’s Antiz Skateboards, featuring serious shredding at a variety of beautiful spots. Enjoy...
-
5/16/2018
Atlantic Drift - Episode 7 - Las VegasAfter roaming across the Atlantic and finding themselves on the West Coast, the Drifters decided to raise the stakes amidst the bright lights and scorched earth of Las Vegas. Toss in some bonus points for the Leonard Cohen track...