April Skateboards' "DIEGO" Video

Introducing April Skateboards The wait is over. Shane O’Neill’s highly anticipated new offering is every bit of incredible you’ve imagined. Face-melting tech, next-level skating and a heavyweight soundtrack. April is here...

adidas Introduces Diego x Sabalo Pedestrians, buses, traffic, onlookers and the occasional supporter all play a part in Diego Najera’s session in his signature colorway of the all new Sabalo.

Das Days São Paulo Das Days premiered in São Paulo and adidas put together a trip for the occasion. The video tells part of the story but the article is the whole meat buffet. Dig in!

Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" Part Diego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.