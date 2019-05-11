April Skateboards' "DIEGO" Video
11/05/2019
The April squad is stacked, and the addition of the technically superlative Diego Najera launches them into lofty company. Power moves!
-
5/15/2019
Introducing April SkateboardsThe wait is over. Shane O’Neill’s highly anticipated new offering is every bit of incredible you’ve imagined. Face-melting tech, next-level skating and a heavyweight soundtrack. April is here...
-
3/20/2019
adidas Introduces Diego x SabaloPedestrians, buses, traffic, onlookers and the occasional supporter all play a part in Diego Najera’s session in his signature colorway of the all new Sabalo.
-
9/10/2018
Das Days São PauloDas Days premiered in São Paulo and adidas put together a trip for the occasion. The video tells part of the story but the article is the whole meat buffet. Dig in!
-
4/24/2018
Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" PartDiego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.
-
12/07/2017
Wayward Wheels' “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH" VideoA roster full of legends on the loose in Germany, set to the sounds of Giggs and 2 Chainz—this is what a tour video should look like. Btw, Mr Najera, you’re not supposed to do those tricks UP the stairs!