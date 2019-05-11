Thrasher Magazine

April Skateboards' "DIEGO" Video

11/05/2019

The April squad is stacked, and the addition of the technically superlative Diego Najera launches them into lofty company. Power moves!

  • 5/15/2019

    Introducing April Skateboards

    Introducing April Skateboards
    The wait is over. Shane O’Neill’s highly anticipated new offering is every bit of incredible you’ve imagined. Face-melting tech, next-level skating and a heavyweight soundtrack. April is here...
  • 3/20/2019

    adidas Introduces Diego x Sabalo

    adidas Introduces Diego x Sabalo
    Pedestrians, buses, traffic, onlookers and the occasional supporter all play a part in Diego Najera’s session in his signature colorway of the all new Sabalo.
  • 9/10/2018

    Das Days São Paulo

    Das Days São Paulo
    Das Days premiered in São Paulo and adidas put together a trip for the occasion. The video tells part of the story but the article is the whole meat buffet. Dig in!
  • 4/24/2018

    Diego Nájera's "ADELANTE" Part

    Diego Nájera&#039;s &quot;ADELANTE&quot; Part
    Diego showcases the style and technical prowess that he has become known for. Take a moment to watch Nájera lay it down in his newest skate part.
  • 12/07/2017

    Wayward Wheels' “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH" Video

    Wayward Wheels&#039; “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH&quot; Video
    A roster full of legends on the loose in Germany, set to the sounds of Giggs and 2 Chainz—this is what a tour video should look like. Btw, Mr Najera, you’re not supposed to do those tricks UP the stairs!
