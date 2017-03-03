Atlantic Drift - Episode 2 - St Paul’s

Atlantic Drift - Episode 1 - London A striking and beautifully shot slice of London, encapsulating all the sites and sounds that make the street skating so glorious. This video is epic.

Öctagon's "Meta" Video With speedy lines, an artsy approach and enough slappies and wallrides to satisfy the saltiest street aficionado, The Öctagon crew makes Euro skating look fun as hell. Early grab crooked grind a handrail? Oh la vache!

SOTY 2016: Pro's Picks Who are the big dogs picking for SOTY this year? Have a look...

Rough Cut: New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" Video You’re gonna want to clear time from your schedule for this, because it’s 20 minutes of pure, unaltered ripping across the skateboarding dreamscape of Spain. Grab a sandwich and a bev, sit back and enjoy.