Atlantic Drift - Episode 4 - New York

New Balance's "Solo Brasileiro" Video The production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.

Atlantic Drift - Episode 3 - Paris These edits are transcendent, a beautiful synthesis of skateboarding and cinematic atmosphere. Tom Knox and crew hop the Channel for a sidewalk-surfing safari in the streets of Paris.

RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" Video Here’s an amazing trip including spots you’ve never seen and some buttery transition skating by the whole squad. Featuring Jeremy Leabres, Greyson Fletcher, Julian Davidson, Aidan Campbell, and many more.

RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" Article Here are the photos and the article for a sick spot-hunting adventure through foreign lands. It’s got a heavy squad, too. As seen in the May 2017 mag.