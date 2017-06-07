Atlantic Drift - Episode 4 - New York
7/06/2017
A haunting inferno sets the tone for the crew’s jaunt over the pond onto American soil. This edit is a fantastic voyage with a massive hammer at the final destination.
6/05/2017
New Balance's "Solo Brasileiro" VideoThe production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.
5/04/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 3 - ParisThese edits are transcendent, a beautiful synthesis of skateboarding and cinematic atmosphere. Tom Knox and crew hop the Channel for a sidewalk-surfing safari in the streets of Paris.
4/25/2017
RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" VideoHere’s an amazing trip including spots you’ve never seen and some buttery transition skating by the whole squad. Featuring Jeremy Leabres, Greyson Fletcher, Julian Davidson, Aidan Campbell, and many more.
4/25/2017
RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" ArticleHere are the photos and the article for a sick spot-hunting adventure through foreign lands. It’s got a heavy squad, too. As seen in the May 2017 mag.
3/14/2017
Tom Knox's Phone MixTom Knox hit OJ with a minute of ripping footage from the curbs and parks around his 'hood. Check it out.