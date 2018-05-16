Thrasher Magazine

Atlantic Drift - Episode 7 - Las Vegas

5/16/2018

After roaming across the Atlantic and finding themselves on the West Coast, the Drifters decided to raise the stakes amidst the bright lights and scorched earth of Las Vegas. Toss in some bonus points for the Leonard Cohen track...

