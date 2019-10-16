Thrasher Magazine

Blake Carpenter's "Programming Injection" Part

10/16/2019

Blake is so damn good and makes it look too damn easy. FS heel fakie nosegrind down a Hubba ledge, just tossed in the middle of a part? Damn, homie!

