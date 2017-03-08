Blood Wizard's "Mythical And Magical" Trailer
8/03/2017
The Wizards are back with a new feature video and we’ve got parts premiering on the site this coming Monday.
-
7/31/2017
Blood Wizard's "Mythical and Magical" Premiere PhotosRock 'n' roll, sorcery and shredding—the Blood Wizard himself was summoned for the premiere of Mythical and Magical and conjured up a night of savage skating and good times. And so it begins…
-
7/20/2017
Hall Of Meat: Nolan MiskellNolan misses a Smith and catches a full body-slap.
-
7/14/2017
Blood Wizard PremiereCome out to the Pour House in Oceanside for the new Blood Wizard Premiere with a special performance from Petyr.
-
6/22/2017
CCS' "Total Disaster" VideoWhen the CCS team rolls up, no tranny is safe! And although there are plenty of actual disasters in this vid, it's mostly filled with triumphant successes—catching air will never go out of style.
-
6/22/2017
Wizards Never DieThe dudes at Blood Wizard made a tribute board for their fallen bro, Wes "Gnargie" Cooper in which proceeds go to his son Jaya.