BRAAAAD Teaser
10/16/2017
Filmer Guillaume Perimony took the homies Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt to Indonesia and Bali. Their short film premieres here on Thursday.
9/20/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 5 - Hippy JumpsWe’ve all seen our share of hippy jumps, but never anything like this. The Drifters picked up the game, took it for a spin, flipped it and changed it forever. Enjoy...
7/06/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 4 - New YorkA haunting inferno sets the tone for the crew’s jaunt over the pond onto American soil. This edit is a fantastic voyage with a massive hammer at the final destination.
6/27/2017
Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" VideoIf obscure skate spots tickle your fancy, then you’re staring at the gold mine right here. World traveler Michael Mackrodt heads to Siberia, a place long associated with an undesirable fate. This video rules.
5/04/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 3 - ParisThese edits are transcendent, a beautiful synthesis of skateboarding and cinematic atmosphere. Tom Knox and crew hop the Channel for a sidewalk-surfing safari in the streets of Paris.
4/25/2017
RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" VideoHere’s an amazing trip including spots you’ve never seen and some buttery transition skating by the whole squad. Featuring Jeremy Leabres, Greyson Fletcher, Julian Davidson, Aidan Campbell, and many more.