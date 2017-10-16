BRAAAAD Teaser

Atlantic Drift - Episode 5 - Hippy Jumps We’ve all seen our share of hippy jumps, but never anything like this. The Drifters picked up the game, took it for a spin, flipped it and changed it forever. Enjoy...

Atlantic Drift - Episode 4 - New York A haunting inferno sets the tone for the crew’s jaunt over the pond onto American soil. This edit is a fantastic voyage with a massive hammer at the final destination.

Michael Mackrodt's "Fishing Lines Trans Siberian" Video If obscure skate spots tickle your fancy, then you’re staring at the gold mine right here. World traveler Michael Mackrodt heads to Siberia, a place long associated with an undesirable fate. This video rules.

Atlantic Drift - Episode 3 - Paris These edits are transcendent, a beautiful synthesis of skateboarding and cinematic atmosphere. Tom Knox and crew hop the Channel for a sidewalk-surfing safari in the streets of Paris.