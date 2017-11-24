Brandon Nguyen's "Alien" Part
Brandon flows like water through the unique Japanese landscape, producing an all-around fantastic part, captured beautifully by videographer Miguel Valle.
Yaje at TompkinsThe Sect’s Yaje Popson wakes up and hits Tompkins. Shot by Waylon Bone.
Max Garson's "Alien Workshop x Emage" PartAlien Workshop, Max Garson and Emage Denver come together as one with this video offering and deck collaboration.
Rough Cut: Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" PartNothing worth a damn comes easy. Sammy shredded palms, narrowly avoided a grim vehicular fate, and emerged with one hell of a video part. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes.
Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" PartThis is just a really good video part. Great style, keen trick selection, and fantastic editing. Welcome to the Sovereign Sect, Sammy!
Mike Hill InterviewWhat's it like to run a skate brand out of an abandoned nuclear bunker in Ohio? Alien Workshop's Mike Hill will run you through it. Click, read and beware of contamination.