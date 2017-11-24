Brandon Nguyen's "Alien" Part

Yaje at Tompkins The Sect’s Yaje Popson wakes up and hits Tompkins. Shot by Waylon Bone.

Max Garson's "Alien Workshop x Emage" Part Alien Workshop, Max Garson and Emage Denver come together as one with this video offering and deck collaboration.

Rough Cut: Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" Part Nothing worth a damn comes easy. Sammy shredded palms, narrowly avoided a grim vehicular fate, and emerged with one hell of a video part. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes.

Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" Part This is just a really good video part. Great style, keen trick selection, and fantastic editing. Welcome to the Sovereign Sect, Sammy!