Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Brian Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" Part

12/20/2017

He’s often handling the camera, but Brian is a legend on the ledges. He gave his heart and soul to LOVE Park and this part is one hell of a goodbye.

 

Get the Sabotage 5 DVD here.

  • 12/20/2017

    Zach Panebianco's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Zach Panebianco&#039;s &quot;Sabotage 5&quot; Part
    Stomping out clips and socking up faces, Zach finds lines in the ruins of LOVE and even gets a trick over a blood gap. Ha!
  • 12/19/2017

    Joey O'Brien's "Sabotage 5" Part

    Joey O&#039;Brien&#039;s &quot;Sabotage 5&quot; Part
    Joey is an equal opportunity destroyer of all terrain, including Cadillacs. We’ve got a few Sabotage parts in store for you this week, starting with this ripride from Mr O’Brien. 
  • 5/11/2017

    Sabotage in Lyon

    Sabotage in Lyon
    After the tragic fall of LOVE Park in Philly, we sent the Sabotage crew across the pond to session Lyon’s Hotel de Ville, another legendary plaza in danger of being snatched from the skate world.
  • 12/31/2016

    Dirts Win Promo

    Dirts Win Promo
    Danny Renaud and crew broadcast a booming montage from South Florida to the darkest corners of the globe. Stay dirty, my friends.
  • 9/16/2016

    Sabotage's "Life after Love" Video

    Sabotage&#039;s &quot;Life after Love&quot; Video
    After the fall of their treasured Philadelphia mecca, these LOVE locals piled in the van to hit East Coast plazas from PA down to Florida.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.