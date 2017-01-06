Bru-Ray: Giorgio Zattoni Pasta Power When he's not working or eating some of the best homemade grub in the world, Giorgio Zattoni revs it up at the Elbo skatepark in Bologna, Italy. Cheers GZ! –P-Stone

Bru-Ray: Atlanta Slamma You’ve seen Bust or Bail from a million angles, but you haven’t seen it through the lens of P-Stone! Thanks again ATL.

Bru-Ray: ATL and Across A good couple days in ATL with Tom, GT, Brock, Pat and crew before Plunkett and I powered it back out west with stops in Birmingham, El Paso and a little session at the Anderson’s residence. –P-Stone

Bru-Ray: Vert Attack 2017 Boards, beers and bros once again convened at the Bryggeriet in Malmo for the Vert Attack. Wilkins, Lasek, Kreiner, Beckett and a whole slew of others destroyed the ramp. Cheers again for another great weekend. –P-Stone

Bru-Ray: Malm Div Livi Ripskin Wipe the mold in the cold and get the crew revved. Div, Oski, Burrows and crew all pitched in, lit the fire and ripped. Cheers! –P-Stone

Bru-Ray: Seattle Sound When the rain is away the crew comes out to play. Cory, Simon, Lundry, Greg, Max, Isaac and Hubbs hit some schpotz and had a grand ol' time. –P-Stone

P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Bay to ATL Heavy Bay days to good ol' session in the ATL. Let the good times roll in 2017. Cheers to beers! –P-Stone

P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Oski Me and Oski have clocked a lot of miles and always have good time. Here’s a little something extra from our travels around the globe. –P-Stone