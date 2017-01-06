Bru-Ray: Giorgio Zattoni Pasta Power
6/01/2017
When he's not working or eating some of the best homemade grub in the world, Giorgio Zattoni revs it up at the Elbo skatepark in Bologna, Italy. Cheers GZ! –P-Stone
6/01/2017
6/01/2017
Bru-Ray: Atlanta SlammaYou’ve seen Bust or Bail from a million angles, but you haven’t seen it through the lens of P-Stone! Thanks again ATL.
6/01/2017
Bru-Ray: ATL and AcrossA good couple days in ATL with Tom, GT, Brock, Pat and crew before Plunkett and I powered it back out west with stops in Birmingham, El Paso and a little session at the Anderson’s residence. –P-Stone
6/01/2017
Bru-Ray: Vert Attack 2017Boards, beers and bros once again convened at the Bryggeriet in Malmo for the Vert Attack. Wilkins, Lasek, Kreiner, Beckett and a whole slew of others destroyed the ramp. Cheers again for another great weekend. –P-Stone
6/01/2017
Bru-Ray: Malm Div Livi RipskinWipe the mold in the cold and get the crew revved. Div, Oski, Burrows and crew all pitched in, lit the fire and ripped. Cheers! –P-Stone
6/01/2017
Bru-Ray: Seattle SoundWhen the rain is away the crew comes out to play. Cory, Simon, Lundry, Greg, Max, Isaac and Hubbs hit some schpotz and had a grand ol' time. –P-Stone
6/01/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Bay to ATLHeavy Bay days to good ol' session in the ATL. Let the good times roll in 2017. Cheers to beers! –P-Stone
6/01/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' PotreroRain or shine, it’s always a good ol' time. Potrero is the schpot. –P-Stone
6/01/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: OskiMe and Oski have clocked a lot of miles and always have good time. Here’s a little something extra from our travels around the globe. –P-Stone
6/01/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' BobsThe crew builds what they want, and then they ride it. Doesn’t get much better than that. Here’s to the good times and plenty more to come. –P-Stone