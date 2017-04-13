Thrasher Magazine

Bru-Ray: Malm Div Livi Ripskin

    Bru-Ray: Malm Div Livi Ripskin
    Wipe the mold in the cold and get the crew revved. Div, Oski, Burrows and crew all pitched in, lit the fire and ripped. Cheers! –P-Stone
    Bru-Ray: Seattle Sound
    When the rain is away the crew comes out to play. Cory, Simon, Lundry, Greg, Max, Isaac and Hubbs hit some schpotz and had a grand ol' time. –P-Stone
    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Bay to ATL
    Heavy Bay days to good ol' session in the ATL. Let the good times roll in 2017. Cheers to beers! –P-Stone
    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' Potrero
    Rain or shine, it’s always a good ol' time. Potrero is the schpot. –P-Stone
    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Oski
    Me and Oski have clocked a lot of miles and always have good time. Here’s a little something extra from our travels around the globe. –P-Stone
    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' Bobs
    The crew builds what they want, and then they ride it. Doesn’t get much better than that. Here’s to the good times and plenty more to come. –P-Stone
    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Fun in Floripa
    Never a dull moment in Floripa, and always top shelf hospitality. A big ol' Xmas cheers to the RTMF crew! –P-Stone
    Bru-Ray: Best of Daan Van Der Linden
    P-Stone and Daan logged a lot of miles recently. Cheers to eight epic minutes of skating and destruction. Yeah, Tom!
    Bru-Ray: Left is Right, Right is Left
    A Heavy crew touched down in Athens, consisting of Phelps, Pfanner, Daan, Partaix, Doobie, Davey, Guammaz and Paco. Ditches, pipes and street shrapnel got dismantled and plenty of Ouzo flowed. Greece rules. Cheers!
    Bru-Ray: Northwest Mission
    A good ol' northwest mission with Cory, Grant, Pat, Oski & Jacs up in the islands and on Stevens for the 4th.  We even made it into Canada unscathed and back for one hell of a trip.  Cheers again CK1 for the heavy hospitality!
