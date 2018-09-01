Canasta Video
1/09/2018
If you’re looking for a beautiful place to shred some unique spots with a bunch of skate rats, you should add Costa Rica to your travel plans. This video just stokes us out, plain and simple.
-
11/02/2017
BRAAAAD Video: The Extended EditWe gave you the short version of Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt's excursion to Indonesia, but here’s a deeper look.
-
10/19/2017
BRAAAAD VideoRemy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt shred through Southeast Asia in a beautifully shot short film by Guillaume Perimony.
-
10/16/2017
BRAAAAD TeaserFilmer Guillaume Perimony took the homies Remy Taveira, Phil Zwijsen, Oscar Candon, Sam Partaix, and Michael Mackrodt to Indonesia and Bali. Their short film premieres here on Thursday.
-
9/20/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 5 - Hippy JumpsWe’ve all seen our share of hippy jumps, but never anything like this. The Drifters picked up the game, took it for a spin, flipped it and changed it forever. Enjoy...
-
7/06/2017
Atlantic Drift - Episode 4 - New YorkA haunting inferno sets the tone for the crew’s jaunt over the pond onto American soil. This edit is a fantastic voyage with a massive hammer at the final destination.