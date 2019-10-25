Chico Brenes' "7x7" Part

Jake Phelps Lifetime Retrospective Jake led one of the most extraordinary lives of all time. There’s no way to fully document his legend but we did our best. Based on the June 2019 memorial mag (and expanded here), this massive feature has 50 years’ worth of Jake photos as well as testimonials from his closest friends. It’s almost impossible to absorb all of this content in one sitting and it’s meant to be sampled in various stages. His story will live forever and his spirit continues in everyone who loves to roll. We love you, Jake!

Zarosh's "Cachagua 6" Dirtboard Race Everyone needs to get to Cachagua at least once in their life. This is just a glimpse of all the madness and side-splitting fun. Thanks to the Eggleston family for another awesome afternoon up there in the Carmel hills. Long live Pablo!

Grotto Lotto 2019 Video Invite only, no instagooning during the event and nothing but good times. The skating was on another level, but Suciu, Louie Lo and Ishod show why they’re cream of the crop.

Grotto Lotto 2019 Photos This was the final Grotto Lotto and nobody held back—Joe Brook got the flicks and everybody got the tricks. Farewell, Rev park! Nothing gold can stay.