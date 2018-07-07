Thrasher Magazine

Chris Livingston's "Parched and Pitted" Part

7/07/2018

Chris is a former H-Street pro who destroyed vert ramps. He never lost his love of the vertical realm and now his crew attacks Arizona pools and pits.

