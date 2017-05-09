CJ Tamborino Memorial Video
9/05/2017
CJ was a technical wizard and his recent passing left a lot of people heartbroken, especially in his home state of Minnesota. This tribute video shows off the legendary skills of another brother taken from us far too soon.
6/11/2012
Firing Line: CJ TamborninoCJ takes advantage of a shaded spot on a sunny day and puts together a sick line.
12/04/2011
Tampa Am 2011When the dust settled Trevor Colden took 1st and the champagne spray while CJ Tambornino took home top honors in the best trick. Cheers!
2/01/2010
Five Sequences: July 24th, 2009Dan Zaslavsky brings you all street sequences this week featuring Adrian Williams, Danny Fuenzalida, CJ Tamborino, Corey Duffel, and Alex Carolino.