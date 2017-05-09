Thrasher Magazine

CJ Tamborino Memorial Video

9/05/2017

CJ was a technical wizard and his recent passing left a lot of people heartbroken, especially in his home state of Minnesota. This tribute video shows off the legendary skills of another brother taken from us far too soon.

