Classics: Brian Wenning's "The DC Video" Part
3/31/2018
DC has rereleased The Lynx, one of the most classic skate shoes of all time. And when you think that shoe, Wenning is the first name that comes to mind. Here’s his legendary part from The DC video.
1/24/2018
DC Shoes' "Choppy D" VideoToo much incredible footage hit the cutting room floor from DC's travels over the last year that they owe it to everyone to share what was left while they start rippin’ 2018 a new one. Check it out.
1/23/2018
Classics: Corey Duffel's "Cataclysmic Abyss" PartDuffman has put out some heavy-duty video parts, but this one from Foundation’s 2007 full-length might be his best. Ben Kadow introduces a certified classic. Enjoy...
12/11/2017
Classics: Atiba Jefferson's "Chomp On This" PartTy Evans has made some serious videos in his career, but nothing gets him pumped up quite like Atiba’s infamous part in Chomp On This.
12/05/2017
Classics: Wes Kremer's "SK8Mafia Am Video" PartWes is simply one of the best. His effortless and fun-to-watch style has made him a legend. Here’s an amazing part from the 2009 SK8Mafia video.
11/07/2017
Classics: Cody McEntire's Bigspin - Back to the BergAs if Wallenberg isn’t gnarly enough, the chaos of this 2009 contest made it even more hectic. Cody talks about his all-or-nothing bigspin attempts.