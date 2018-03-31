Classics: Brian Wenning's "The DC Video" Part

DC Shoes' "Choppy D" Video Too much incredible footage hit the cutting room floor from DC's travels over the last year that they owe it to everyone to share what was left while they start rippin’ 2018 a new one. Check it out.

Classics: Corey Duffel's "Cataclysmic Abyss" Part Duffman has put out some heavy-duty video parts, but this one from Foundation’s 2007 full-length might be his best. Ben Kadow introduces a certified classic. Enjoy...

Classics: Atiba Jefferson's "Chomp On This" Part Ty Evans has made some serious videos in his career, but nothing gets him pumped up quite like Atiba’s infamous part in Chomp On This.

Classics: Wes Kremer's "SK8Mafia Am Video" Part Wes is simply one of the best. His effortless and fun-to-watch style has made him a legend. Here’s an amazing part from the 2009 SK8Mafia video.