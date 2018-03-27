Thrasher Magazine

Classics: Chima Ferguson's "Killself" Part

3/27/2018

Let’s rewind to the year 2005 when Chima unleashed this part that still drops jaws in 2018—hammers upon hammers. We can’t wait for his new part in the upcoming Vans vid. Certified LEGEND...

