Classics: Chima Ferguson's "Killself" Part
3/27/2018
Let’s rewind to the year 2005 when Chima unleashed this part that still drops jaws in 2018—hammers upon hammers. We can’t wait for his new part in the upcoming Vans vid. Certified LEGEND...
-
3/22/2018
Death Match 2018 VideoThree days of live tunes, bottomless booze and mini-ramp mayhem, all simmering under the Texas sun. Thank you, Austin. Can’t wait for next year...
-
3/01/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: VansVans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!
-
2/12/2018
Chima Pro 2 Wear Test PhotosOn Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Check out some photos here.
-
2/05/2018
Chima's New Vans ShoeVans presents an all-new signature pro model from Sydney’s Chima Ferguson. Check it out.
-
9/05/2017
REAL's "By Any Means" VideoIt’s a REAL vid, so you know everyone in the family is gonna get some shine, but the stars of this show are Zion Wright, Jack Olson, Jafin Garvey and Willy Lara. Take a seat before you go any further. Things are about to get HEAVY.