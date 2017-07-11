Classics: Cody McEntire's Bigspin - Back to the Berg
11/07/2017
As if Wallenberg isn’t gnarly enough, the chaos of this 2009 contest made it even more hectic. Cody talks about his all-or-nothing bigspin attempts.
-
11/01/2017
Classics: Erik Ellington's "Baker 3" PartThe year was 2005. The Piss Drunx were all still drunk and the hijinx were high as hell. Check Erik Ellington's classic part from Baker 3. One of the best bigspins in the game, no doubt!
-
10/30/2017
Cody McEntire for Bones SwissCody McEntire skates Cherry Park in Long Beach, California and talks about why he likes Bones Swiss bearings.
-
9/20/2017
Classics: Tommy Sandoval's "Ride The Sky" PartTommy’s legacy of gnar is untouchable. All of his major video parts will forever stand the test of time. Zach Allen introduces an epic edit from the 2008 Fallen vid.
-
8/29/2017
Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" PartEvan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.
-
4/26/2017
Classics: Brandon Westgate's "MADE" PartThis is simply one of the best skate parts ever filmed. Not much to say beyond that. Kader Sylla gets tough love while introducing an epic edit from the 2013 Emerica vid.