Classics: Erik Ellington's "Baker 3" Part
11/01/2017
The year was 2005. The Piss Drunx were all still drunk and the hijinx were high as hell. Check Erik Ellington's classic part from Baker 3. One of the best bigspins in the game, no doubt!
-
9/20/2017
Classics: Tommy Sandoval's "Ride The Sky" PartTommy’s legacy of gnar is untouchable. All of his major video parts will forever stand the test of time. Zach Allen introduces an epic edit from the 2008 Fallen vid.
-
9/12/2017
That’s What You Get When You Funk With BakerTristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX.
-
8/29/2017
Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" PartEvan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.
-
8/28/2017
Neck Face x Baker Skateboards SeriesNeck Face cooked up another epic Baker series with only the purest ingredients.
-
6/07/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Andy Roy's Red CarpetThe stars came out and the guests get grilled, Andy Roy style! Show starts June 8th at 9pm on Viceland!