Classics: Erik Ellington's "Baker 3" Part

11/01/2017

The year was 2005. The Piss Drunx were all still drunk and the hijinx were high as hell. Check Erik Ellington's classic part from Baker 3. One of the best bigspins in the game, no doubt!

