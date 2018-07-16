Clay Kreiner's "Madness" Part

Vans Pool Party 2018 Video The Legends, Masters and Pros all descended upon the Combi Bowl for the 2018 Vans Pool Party, which coincided with Cinco de Mayo. The holiday vibe was definitely infectious and everybody got sick as F! How do these things just keep getting gnarlier?!

Vans Pool Party 2018 Photos This year’s Pool Party was even more festive than usual as it fell on Cinco De Mayo, and the opening ceremony was kicked off with a traditional mariachi band cranking out tunes next to the bowl.

Masher: VI Washington Street Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.

"Masher: VI Washington Street" Premiere Photos Chris Gregson logged some hours under the bridge with a crew of heavy hitters to put together a new edit, and what better place to have a premiere than where the shredding actually took place?