Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Clay Kreiner's "Madness" Part

7/16/2018

The title says it all. This part is flawless, face-melting madness from start to finish. The Concrete Gods smile upon thy son, Clay Kreiner.

  • 5/07/2018

    Vans Pool Party 2018 Video

    Vans Pool Party 2018 Video
    The Legends, Masters and Pros all descended upon the Combi Bowl for the 2018 Vans Pool Party, which coincided with Cinco de Mayo. The holiday vibe was definitely infectious and everybody got sick as F! How do these things just keep getting gnarlier?!
  • 5/07/2018

    Vans Pool Party 2018 Photos

    Vans Pool Party 2018 Photos
    This year’s Pool Party was even more festive than usual as it fell on Cinco De Mayo, and the opening ceremony was kicked off with a traditional mariachi band cranking out tunes next to the bowl.
  • 4/23/2018

    Masher: VI Washington Street

    Masher: VI Washington Street
    Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.
  • 4/23/2018

    "Masher: VI Washington Street" Premiere Photos

    &quot;Masher: VI Washington Street&quot; Premiere Photos
    Chris Gregson logged some hours under the bridge with a crew of heavy hitters to put together a new edit, and what better place to have a premiere than where the shredding actually took place?
  • 4/17/2018

    "Grosso's Ramp Jam" Video

    &quot;Grosso&#039;s Ramp Jam&quot; Video
    Massive air and wicked lip trickery as vert skating's finest break in Grosso's new ramp!
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.