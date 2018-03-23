Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Clive Dixon's "El Toro Relapse" Video

3/23/2018

Last year Clive stepped to El Toro with a nosebluntslide for the ages, but there was still unfinished business. Last week he went back to the behemoth with a new approach to a familiar trick. Enjoy the show...

  • 3/19/2018

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere Photos

    NHS&#039; &quot;Please Don&#039;t Grab My Boob!&quot; Premiere Photos
    There's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
  • 12/11/2017

    Baker Boys Holiday Demo Photos

    Baker Boys Holiday Demo Photos
    Ol’ Saint Neck and the Baker Boys family held their annual Christmas demo at the Garvanza Park over the weekend.
  • 11/28/2017

    SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video

    SOTY 2017: &quot;Pro&#039;s Picks&quot; Video
    They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
  • 11/22/2017

    Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?

    Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?
    As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?
  • 11/10/2017

    Rough Cut: Clive Dixon's "Saturdays" Part

    Rough Cut: Clive Dixon&#039;s &quot;Saturdays&quot; Part
    You don't film something like Clive's Saturdays part by being a weekend warrior. Check the weekday blood that was spilled on his way to the finish line. Staples separates the men from the children. Clive ain't no kid.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.