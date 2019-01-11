Colin Provost's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part

Collin Provost Interview The story about throwing a dude out of the skate house onto a fence is worth the read alone. He’s the Provider. He’s damn sure gonna provide (some entertainment). From the Nov. mag.

Axel Cruysberghs' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part The man known as AXEL CRUSHER does exactly what his nickname boasts, destroying the most hectic rails he can find. The last few tricks in this part are straight up ridiculous.

Daniel Lutheran's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part Don’t let that disarming smile and good looks fool you, Dan Lu is an absolute barbarian on wheels. This is a great video part and the Skate Gods are more than appeased.

Daniel Lutheran Interview It’s gonna take more than a few injuries to wipe that smile off Dan-Lu’s face. Toy Machine’s shining light chimes in on dipping out of LB, the peaks and valleys of filming for Programming Injection and drawing his first graphic for the Machine. Gratitude is the Attitude.